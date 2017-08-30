How long $1 million might last in retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - A million dollars sounds like a ton of money, but will it be enough to retire on? A new survey shows just how much $1 million will last you here in Colorado, versus other states.

GOBankingRates.com took a look at expenses for people 65 and older including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health care. The group found that the average annual expenditure here in Colorado was about $45,000.

That means in Colorado, $1 million would last you 22 years in retirement. Compare that to Mississippi where it will last the longest at 26 years, and Hawaii where it would last the shortest amount of time at 12 years.

That kind of information can affect where people retire. “It’s definitely where you can make your money last longer, but it also has to be a place where you are comfortable living,” said Linda Feldman, a Denver resident.

But how do we know how much money we need to save? “Let’s say you start at 30, and you are spending 60 to 70 thousand a year. You really need to be targeting to save $1 million to be able to live on that ,” said Shelley Ford, a financial advisor at the Pelican Bay Group at Morgan Stanley.

She says many of her clients think they will spend less in retirement, but they don’t. “ I find it often. People forget about the cost of healthcare, and they forget that they are happy, and they have a lot of time on their hands, so they tend to spend more on their leisure activities,” Ford said.

There are plenty of people who live on much less than $1 million in retirement. You can find lots of free retirement