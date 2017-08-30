Harvey Relief: FOX31 Problem Solvers, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will collect donations

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are continuing our efforts to help the thousands of victims suffering through the devastation aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

As the waters and death toll continue to rise, people are desperate for help and donations are more crucial than ever.

Thanks to our generous viewers, our phone bank for the Salvation Army collected more than $72,000.

Now, Texas survivors require the day-to-day necessities to literally weather the storm.

We are partnering with the Salvation Army to collect the items needed most: baby supplies and personal hygiene products.

We will be holding a collection drive here at the station, at 100 E. Speer Blvd., from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

At this time, we are only accepting the following items:

Baby Supplies

Formula

Baby food

Bottles

Pacifiers

Diapers

Baby wipes

Hygiene Products

• Soap

• Shampoo

• Toothbrushes

• Toothpaste

• Razors

• Deodorant

• Hair brushes and combs

• Feminine hygiene products

• Body wipes

• Hand sanitizer

If you know of local groups and organizations collecting donations, please let them know let them know this is a safe, reputable and organized collection point.

Please help us spread the word by sharing this information on social media sites like Facebook and the NextDoor app.