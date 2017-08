HOUSTON, Tex. — A FEMA truck headed to help victims of Hurricane Harvey ended up getting stuck in the floodwaters.

FOX31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas captured a photo of the semi hauling a FEMA trailer surrounded by water in south Houston Wednesday morning.

Arenas said people in the neighborhood had thought the water would recede some by now, but it has not.

Follow him on Twitter and Facebook for live updates on the rescue and relief efforts.