Colorado Red Cross worker reported missing amid Houston flooding found safe

HOUSTON — A Lakewood man who traveled to Texas with the American Red Cross to help with flooding relief from Hurricane Harvey and was reported missing has been found safe, the organization said Wednesday.

Corey Hixson was last seen about noon Monday. He was in Houston with a disaster relief team, Red Cross spokesman Bill Fortune said.

He didn’t return after lunch Monday and didn’t sign out after his shift. Hixson, who drives an emergency response vehicle for the Red Cross, also didn’t sign in on Tuesday, Fortune said.

Hixson had been reported missing to Houston law enforcement agencies and a search was started.

Fortune did not say why Hixson was missing or where he was found, just that he is alive and well, and being taken care of.

Hixson’s mother April Hixson said her son was in a hospital but she didn’t have any other information.