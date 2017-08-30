Colorado animal rescue team dispatched to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado animal rescue team is in Houston, trying to save the thousands of animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Longmont-based Code 3 Associates specializes in technical rescues during natural and man-made disasters.

Code 3 Associates is basing its operations in an area outside of Houston. Its plan is to do reconnaissance for a day, then plan specific search-and-rescue routes.

The animal rescues continue nonstop in the storm and flood area.

The Denver Dumb Friends League is also getting ready to send a team of volunteers to Texas as well. The volunteers will assist in sheltering, feeding and caring for animals.

It is coordinating efforts with animal shelters across the country to provide support.

Both organizations are asking for donations or any other help so they can accomplish their missions.