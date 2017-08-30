× Capitol Peak was man’s first 14er and likely followed same route as Aspen couple

CAPITOL PEAK – New details show the 21-year old man who died Saturday likely followed the same deadly north face couloir as the Aspen couple who died a week before. Capitol Peak was also the man’s first 14er.

In a quote to the Aspen Times, Pitkin County Deputy Sheriff Anthony Todaro said, “I think he did the same thing as the couple who died. There’s very little doubt in my mind.”

The north face couloir looks like it leads directly to Capitol Lake, but instead it cliffs-out.

There is no shortcut back to Capitol Lake. The standard route to the summit takes climbers across the knife edge twice. It’s an out and back that can take 3-6 hours putting you at risk for afternoon t-storms. If you don’t summit by 9:30am then turn around.

New Details Emerge

Capitol Peak was his first 14er, no prior climbing experience.

He wore skateboard shoes and all cotton.

Argued with climbing partner and then separated before crossing knife edge after summiting. Man was exhausted looking for a shortcut down.

Summited at 3:10pm after a 9am start from Capitol Lake campsite.

Climbing partner had some climbing experience but nothing as technical as Capitol Peak.

The two men hooked up at the last minute after original partner bailed.

“The 21-year old man and his climbing partner, Brandon Wilhelm of Pine, did not know each other well”, said Todaro, who interviewed Wilhelm. “Wilhelm was suppose to climb the mountain with man’s roommate, but that man was unable to go and the 21-year old volunteered to come along.”

Safety First – Capitol Peak Demands Respect

Capitol Peak is not for beginners. Experience matters and you should go with someone who has climbed it before.

Climbers should not wear cotton, but rather choose technical wicking outerwear and Gore-Tex as a backup. Proper footwear is critical.

Start early. Summiting Capitol Peak any later than 9:30am puts climbers at risk for afternoon t-storms on the return trip across the knife edge.

Be in the best shape of your life. Forget about social media and be in the moment paying attention to maintaining three points of contact at all times. Test all hand and footholds.

Full article can be found in the Aspen Times.