We all need pick me ups but coffee doesn’t have to be our only source of caffeine. There are alternatives that boast far less additives, sweeteners and flavoring than some of the sodas and fancy lattes you can easily depend upon. The alternatives ALSO give your day some variety and an extra boost of other sources of antioxidant support. Registered Dietitian Ellie Kempton from Simply Nourished Nutrition shows us some alternatives to caffeine.
- 1. Yerba Mate
-
- has over 20 vitamins + minerals and aids in digestion.
- 2. Black Tea
- if you want the flavor of tea with the highest dose of caffeine— look no further
- contains 80 mg = almost equal to a cup of coffee
- drinking black tea on a regular basis may also help lower risk of diabetes
- 3. Matcha Tea
- the health world has fallen in LOVE with matcha tea for a good reason
- boasts a bit more antioxidants than even green tea
- 30 mg caffeine per cup
- may help with memory + focus
- 4. Kombucha
- a fermented tea that can vary in sweetness and tartness
- made from black tea
- typically contains just enough caffeine to get you to notice but far less than a standard cup of coffee or even a full cup of black tea
- 5. Loose-leaf green tea
- still the most accessible alternative to coffee seeing as most coffee shops offer it
- 30 mg caffeine
- packs hidden benefits like the protective polyphenol EGCG
- it also has the amino acid L- theanine which helps to decrease anxiety and suppress the buzz you get from coffee