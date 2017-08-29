How to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Your kid’s teeth

Posted 1:12 pm, August 29, 2017

The Delta Dental Foundation of Colorado has teamed up with the Children's Museum to make your kid's oral health fun. Flossysaurus is a great character to draw them in to story time and they have a new program called the Molar Expedition for schools. Check it all out at MyChildsMuseum.org or call 303-433-7444.