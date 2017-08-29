Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The D’Eco Wooden Beer Cady is a fun product for your next outdoor Soiree. It's a really cute and sturdy carrier that you can fill with 6-beers or drinks of your choice. It's made out of smooth pine... With removable inserts. And it's also got a stainless steel bottle opener on the side. You can bring it to a picnic. A friend's house or a sports event. It's available to purchase on amazon... And decohousewares.com... For $24.99.