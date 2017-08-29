The D’Eco Wooden Beer Cady is a fun product for your next outdoor Soiree. It's a really cute and sturdy carrier that you can fill with 6-beers or drinks of your choice. It's made out of smooth pine... With removable inserts. And it's also got a stainless steel bottle opener on the side. You can bring it to a picnic. A friend's house or a sports event. It's available to purchase on amazon... And decohousewares.com... For $24.99.
The D’Eco Wooden Beer Cady
-
D’Eco Unbreakable Wine Glasses
-
Beer at Home that Tastes Fresh-From-the-Tap
-
Great Products For Creating Your Own Fiesta at Home
-
Beer & Ice Cream Pairings
-
Carbonated Beverages Without Sugar
-
-
Save 50% at Midwestern Saloon
-
Save 50% at Midwestern Saloon
-
Fit Foodie Festival
-
Startup brings craft beer delivery to Denver
-
World’s first water-positive beer launches message in Denver
-
-
Fun Mason Jars for your next Party
-
50% OFF BruFrou2017 Tickets
-
Save 50% Off BruFrou