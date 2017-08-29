Texas-sized fundraisers for Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Metro-area bars are also coming to the aid of Harvey victims.

“Society Sports & Spirits,” in Lower Downtown Denver, and “The Hornet,” on Broadway, are planning fund-raisers.

“Society’s” owner is originally from Texas.

The Hornet will host an all-day fund-raiser, this Thursday, with 25% of total net sales going to Harvey victims, via the American Red Cross.

“Society” is preparing a raffle for the Houston Texans first, regular-season game, which will be televised at the bar. The raffle will include jerseys, ponchos and framed pictures.