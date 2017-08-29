× Suspect sketch: Greeley father stabbed while fighting intruder who tried to rape his daughter

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was stabbed while fighting off an intruder who was trying to rape his daughter, the Greeley Police Department said.

It happened at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18 at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 23rd Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the University of Northern Colorado.

The girl said a stranger dressed in all black jumped on her bed, threatened her with a knife and told her to submit to sex.

She was able to fight him off and alerted her father, who was sleeping in another room.

The father confronted the intruder and the two men struggled for control of the knife.

The father was stabbed in the lower abdomen but apparently managed to cut the suspect in the neck area. A blood trail was found leading from the apartment into the parking lot, police said.

The father was not fatally injured and is recovering.

Police are still searching for the attacker. He is considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as an African-American male around 20 to 30 years of age with an athletic build and lighter complexion.

The girl said she did not know how he got into the apartment.

The father was transported to North Colorado Medical Center and underwent surgery for his injury. The juvenile girl was not injured.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect are being asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or Det. Dice at 970-350-9683.