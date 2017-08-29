× Police looking for murder suspect after stabbing in Denver

DENVER– A 57-year-old man was killed outside his Denver home and police need help finding the man suspected of killing him.

Georgios Gatsiopoulos was killed at 44 South Pennsylvania Street on Monday, Aug. 21, the Denver Police Department stated.

The cause of death was a sharp force injury, police said.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Donald Montoya.

“Donald Montoya is wanted for FIRST DEGREE MURDER in connection to Gatsiopoulos’ death,” police said on Facebook. “If you see Montoya or know his whereabouts, please call 720-913-7867!”