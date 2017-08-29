Aurora couple on cruise ship shares chaotic ride through Hurricane Harvey

DENVER — An Aurora woman, her husband and thousands of other people are struggling to get back home after they were unable to get off a cruise ship because of Hurricane Harvey.

Four thousand passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship headed from Texas to Miami Monday night to wait out the storm before they can head back to Galveston.

Chantelle Stevenson said the sky looked like the scene of a movie as they made their way into Galveston.

“One morning it felt like something out of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ It was completely dark outside. And these flashes of light would hit and the whole ship would rock with thunder because of how violent the storm was; the mirrors and our doors would vibrate,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said passengers hunkered down inside the cruise ship. Those that ventured onto the deck were instructed to hang onto their children to keep them from blowing away.

Stevenson said it was unclear what the plan would be — if the boat would let passengers off in Galveston or head elsewhere. Eventually it was decided to go to Miami.

“Anywhere you go on the ship right now, that’s all anybody is talking about is what they are doing, what flights they are trying to take. If they are getting off, how much it is going to cost them,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson shared a photo of passengers lined up to talk to guest services.

Stevenson said passengers were instructed to wait on the ship in Miami and wait for the ship to return to Texas before getting off. Stevenson worries if they stay on the ship, it will be days before their can dock in Galveston and even longer to find a way to get home to Colorado.

Stevenson’s husband is stationed at Buckley Air Force Base has drills scheduled this weekend.

Stevenson said the two can’t afford to miss work.

“We cannot afford to just take all these non-vacation days, let alone our kids are freaking out,” said Stevenson. “We need to get home so we’re essentially eating $900 in expenses right now to try and get off the ship.”

The couple homes to be back in Colorado on Wednesday.