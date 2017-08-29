Parker woman organizing legion of credible contractors to help rebuild after hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Once the rain and flooding is gone, homes affected by Hurricane Harvey will have to be restored and rebuilt. Kimberly Reed of NextGen Storm Leads is mobilizing a donation effort and building a team of qualified, trustworthy contractors to answer to the imminent need.

Reed’s connections afford her access to a mammoth network.

She’s collaborating with the Storm Ventures Group, “I’m trying to pull contractors all around the United States to help this company put people in place to help.”

Reed is also organizing a donation drive to collect water, diapers, blankets, clothing and other items needed right away.

She says her contractors in Houston are letting her know what people need so she can coordinate here in Colorado “there are people sleeping in the streets, these people have nothing.”

Reed hopes to fill trucks with donations then volunteers will drive the items to Houston shelters.

The donation drive will be held on Friday, September 8th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Double Tree Denver Hotel, 3203 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80207.

Anyone unable to drop off items can also order water and other emergency items through Amazon and have them delivered to 7539 Nuthatch Circle, Parker CO 80134 C/O Kimberly Reed.

Reed says she is touched by the support she’s receiving and hopes to inspire others, “we're all pretty fortunate that it didn't happen here so I feel like I need to do this to try to help make a difference.”