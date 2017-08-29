Oskar Blues stops beer production to can drinking water for Texas

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery stopped canning beer on Tuesday and switched to water to be sent to flood-ravaged Texas.

The Longmont-based brewery teamed with the Can’d Aid Foundation to produce 88,000 cans of drinking water. The cans were donated by Colorado-based Ball Corporation.

Trucks carrying the cans are expected to arrive in Texas later this week.

The Can’d Aid Foundation started in 2013 by Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis in response to the 2013 Colorado floods.

The foundation has also sent 577,000 cans of water to communities in need of safe drinking water such as Flint, Michigan, since last year.