Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson County hit-and-run

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident late Monday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened on Highway 285 at C-470 in Jefferson County. The driver tried to flee on foot but was found at a nearby gas station.

Highway 285 was shut down for several hours while the Colorado State Patrol searched for the suspect and conducted an investigation into the crash.

The motorcyclist, a man whose name and age weren't released, was traveling northbound on Highway 285 just after 11 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a Mazda Protege.

The motorcyclist was ejected, and was thrown across the median and into the southbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Both directions of Highway 285 reopened about 5 a.m.