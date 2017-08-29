Houston police officer drowns in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer drowned in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The officer was driving to work on Sunday when he got trapped in floodwaters near Interstate 45. The officer was unable to get out of his vehicle and drowned, according to the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the officer’s name will be released after the family has been notified. Officials said he worked with the department for more than 30 years.

“He was trying different routes and took a wrong turn,” an official told the paper.