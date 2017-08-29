Helping victims of Hurricane Harvey: Check out charities before you donate

DENVER — Officials are warning people who want to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey to make sure their money goes to people who really need it and not scam artists posing as charitable organizations.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is urging people who want to make contributions to research the charity before making a donation.

“It is important for Coloradans to research the charities they support and trust that their donations are being used prudently,” he said. “To this end, we encourage everyone to use CheckTheCharity.com to learn more about their favorite charities before making donations.”

Here are the tips from Colorado Secretary of State’s to try to avoid charity scams: