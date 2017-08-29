Grab the Clan and head to the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tickets are on sale now for the 41st annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park, Colo. September 7th through September 10th.

This year the four-day festival goes back to its roots kicking off on Thursday, September 7th with Tattoo Estes, a traditional parade ground concert that spotlights military and pipe bands. The festival has something for everyone – featuring jousting competitions, Highland games, musical acts, dance performances, dog show contests and Scottish and Irish food, drinks and crafts. Unique to the festival is North America’s largest Celtic parade on Saturday morning that runs through the heart of Estes.

WHEN:

Thursday, September 7th

Tattoo Estes: 7:30 p.m.

(Tattoo Estes held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.) • Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th

Festival open: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with musical acts nightly • Saturday, September 9th

Festival Parade: 9:30 a.m. WHERE:

Estes Park Event Complex

1209 Manford Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

HOW:

Order tickets today. Call 1-800-90-ESTES, visit ScotFest.com or get tickets at any King Soopers and Walgreens location. Children four and under are admitted free.