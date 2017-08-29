‘Get out now:’ Levee breach confirmed south of Houston; residents told to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas — Officials say a levee near a subdivision of homes in a county south of Houston has been breached and water is pouring into the area.

“Notice: The levee at Columbia Lakes has been breached!! Get out now!!” Brazoria County posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said the water came over the levee in the northeast part of the subdivision and is starting to fill the area.

He said residents were told that at some point the levee would be “overtopped.” He said a mandatory evacuation order was issued Sunday.

Sebesta said there are hundreds of homes there. He hopes “very few” are still in the area.