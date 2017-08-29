FOX31 on the scene: rescue efforts continue amid rising floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The toll that Harvey is taking on Texas is staggering and FOX31 reporter Vicente Arenas is on the scene, surveying the flooding and watching the rescue operations.

Already, it has dumped 11 trillion gallons of rain over the state. And by the time Harvey dissipates, the state is expected to have seen 25 trillion gallons of rain.

Between midnight Friday and 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, 49.20 inches of rain fell in Texas -- a record for continental US from a landfalling tropical cyclone, the National Weather Service said.

"The word catastrophic does not appropriately describe what we're facing," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents much of Houston. "We just don't know when it's going to end.

FOX31's Vicente Arenas takes us there.