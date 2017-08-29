How to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Fortitude training tip

Posted 1:54 pm, August 29, 2017, by

The Fortitude 10k is less than a week away. Joana shows how to warm up for the big day with professional runner Alia Gray. You can register for the race on KWGN.com. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.