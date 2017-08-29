Fortitude training tip

The Fortitude 10k is less than a week away. Joana shows how to warm up for the big day with professional runner Alia Gray. You can register for the race on KWGN.com. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.
