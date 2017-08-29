Former FEMA Director says Harvey will be worse than Katrina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Former FEMA Director who oversaw the agency says Hurricane Harvey will be far worse than Hurricane Katrina.

"I think this will be in the billions of dollars and be much more costly than Katrina," Brown, who lives in Colorado now, said Tuesday.

Part of Brown's reasoning is that New Orleans was a much smaller city than Houston.

"Houston is the 4th largest city in America, 16 percent of our oil production and refinery capacity shut down, it's the 25th largest economy in the world -- it could be its own nation if it wanted to," Brown said.

In terms of help, Brown said "FEMA does not make people whole."

"If you are an average citizen FEMA is not going to rebuild your home, they are not going to replace all your clothing, they are not going to replace your cookware what FEMA does is provide temporary assistance," Brown said.

"FEMA will provide an apartment, a trailer, a motel to put you up temporarily," Brown added.

With an estimated 80 percent of flood victims not having insurance, that means most impacted Texans will never receive any assistance with rebuilding their lives.

"If you've lost everything, the first thing in your mind is relief -- I'm going to get everything back -- and that's why I'm trying to lower expectations," Brown said.

As far as how the Trump administration is responding to the news, Brown believes they have learned the lessons of the Bush Administration -- mainly getting resources to those who impacted.