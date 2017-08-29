Former Brighton Chamber of Commerce president accused of stealing $112,000

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The former president of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce has been charged with 76 counts in connection to stealing $112,000 over a nearly three-year period, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Holly Hansen, 44, is alleged to have forged checks and made credit card purchases for her personal use from Jan. 8, 2014, to Dec. 23, 2016 while she headed the chamber.

She is charged with one count of theft of more than $100,000, six counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and 69 counts of forgery.

Hansen resigned earlier this year after discrepancies were found during a financial audit.

Hansen surrendered to the Federal Heights Police Department on Monday, the district attorney’s office said.

She is free on a $10,000 bond and is due in Adams County Court on Sept. 27.