Fire destroys Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A fire destroyed a home early Tuesday morning, the Adams County Fire Department said.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Essex Street, near Washington Street and 84th Avenue.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries reported.

There was extensive damage in the back of the home where firefighters believe the fire started. The fire also took out power lines in a back alley.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.