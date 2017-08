Park Meadows Update – Incident is under control, no injuries, no damage to the interior of the mall. pic.twitter.com/wYrlkuFiwr — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 30, 2017

LONE TREE, Colo. — A dumpster fire that ignited outside of a Park Meadows clothing store spread to the exterior of the building Tuesday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue first tweeted about the fire at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday evening

The blaze started outside of the Dillard’s department store and reached the store.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted within 20 minutes of the initial post that the fire was contained, there were no injuries and the interior of the store did not burn.