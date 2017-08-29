Denver and JeffCo GOP leaders organize Harvey relief effort, need truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Outside Jefferson County GOP headquarters on Tuesday, 50 cases of bottled water were unloaded from Denver GOP Chairman Jake Viano’s pickup truck. The cases of water are ready to be sent to Southeastern Texas.

Viano said he even extended his the offer to help to his Democratic friends-- because after all-- natural disasters do not discriminate.

“It didn’t just hit Republican voters,” Jefferson County GOP chairman Joe Webb said. “It didn’t just hit Democratic voters … it hit Americans, period.”

Both Viano and Webb asked the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help to find viewers willing to donate a large box truck or semi-truck to transport non-perishable food items, toiletries, new clothes, jumpsuits, towels, pillows, baby formula, baby wipes, hand sanitizer and diapers.

Some $2,000 had been donated by Tuesday, according to Viano.

“We have quite a bit of influence and an email list and access to the state party and their communication director,” Viano explained.

Donations are being accepted weekdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 13952 Denver W Pkwy, Building 3, #450 in Lakewood. If you can help donate a truck to this group, email ProblemSolvers@kdvr.com.

Viano said 100 percent of monetary donations given at denvergop.org from now until Sept. 20 will go straight to Hurricane Harvey victims.