Colorado Springs parents charged 6 months after 6-week-old son found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six months after their 6-week-old son was found dead, a couple have been charged in the child’s death, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called to an apartment in the 1500 block of South Eighth Street about 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 to investigate an unresponsive child.

Firefighters determined the child, later identified as Zayden Ostrander, was dead.

After an “extensive and prolonged investigation,” detectives obtained arrest warrants for the child’s parents, 21-year-old John Ostrander and 23-year-old Donica Mirabal.

Both were arrested Monday in the same apartment where their son died. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.