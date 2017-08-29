Brewer halts production to can water for hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A Colorado brewery is making a huge delivery to hurricane evacuees in Houston. But it’s not beer.

Oskar Blues Brewery completely stopped production Tuesday to can water.

Beer usually runs through the Longmont company’s assembly line. But today, it’s just water.

For 20 hours, the brewery will stop canning their famous alcoholic libations.

Instead, workers fill up 88,800 cans with water. All of it is heading to the flooding disaster in Houston.

The brewery says the devastation there is sobering.

“Just seeing the utter devastation, everything people own, wiped out in instant. It’s hard to look away from that and not help,” says Diana Ralston, with Can’d Aid, Oskar Blues non-profit arm, that is providing the cans, along with Ball Corp.

The company has donated 577,000 cans of water to other communities thirsting for clean, safe water, like their neighbors in Lyons during the Colorado floods four years ago.

“In 2013, when we were dealing with the flood here. It became obvious how important clean drinking water is to the community, to survive on a day-to-day basis,” says Chad Melis, with Oskar Blues.

They also came through for Flint, Michigan after cost-cutting measures led to poisoning the town’s drinking water.

Other disasters followed.

“There were hurricanes in South Carolina in 2015. And again we are in position to use our manufacturing place and the extra effort from the people who work here to provide a very simple resource,” says Melis.

From here, the water travels more than 1,000 miles from Longmont to Houston. It’s a time when having one for the road is actually a good thing.

“We figured getting that clean drinking water there is priority one,” says Ralston.

It takes about 16 hours to get to Houston from Longmont.

The beer truck leaves tomorrow and arrives later this week.