Body of drowned Houston officer found, Colorado police departments react

HOUSTON, Tx. -- Exhausted and drenched in filthy floodwater, weary emergency workers and volunteers scrambled to save the latest wave of Tropical Storm Harvey's victims amid word that a veteran Houston police sergeant drowned on his way to work.

Sgt. Steve Perez's body was recovered early Tuesday and Colorado police departments issued condolences to the family and coworkers of Sgt. Steve Perez as the tragedy hits too close to home.

The men & women of LPD send our deepest condolences to @houstonpolice for your loss of Sgt Steve Perez pic.twitter.com/KGaEovtmjg — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 29, 2017

Perez, 60, left for work in the dark about 4 a.m. Sunday and "spent about 2½ hours driving around trying to get to his duty station," police Chief Art Acevedo said. The 34-year police veteran drove on an underpass.

Sgt Perez died doing what he'd done for 23 yrs Answering the call when his city needed him Your sacrifice will not be forgotten https://t.co/M2sE5ZqLoA — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) August 29, 2017

On Monday, officials narrowed the location to one area. The Cajun Navy, a Louisiana-based rescue force that gained fame in Hurricane Katrina, helped look for Perez, Acevedo said, tearing up.

"Once our dive team got there, it was too treacherous to go under and look for him, Acevedo said. "So, we made a decision to leave officers there waiting until the morning, because as much as we wanted to recover him last night, we could not put more officers at risk."

"For we knew in our hearts it was going to be a recovery mission," Acevedo said.

With another landfall expected, the devastation and misery could intensify.

'It was scary -- the water was up to here'

A sea of volunteers and rescue workers used fishing boats and big SUVs to save Harvey's victims. One volunteer even used a dump truck to save anyone he could.

Three days after Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas, the stubborn, slow-moving storm wreaked more havoc when it caused Houston's Addicks Reservoir to overflow and breached a levee in nearby Brazoria County.

"It was scary -- the water was up to here," Houston resident Yee Seng said, gesturing to the middle of her chest.

The floodwater that topped the reservoir deluged her street and turned it into a river. Seng's boyfriend, Steve Konemany, tried to salvage some of her belongings by floating them on an air mattress.

"We just didn't want to stick around to see what was going to happen," Seng said.

Catastrophic flooding from Harvey has already swallowed thousands of homes in the Houston area. First responders have rescued more than 3,500 people from the flooding, Acevedo said.

That number is almost certain to keep rising, as countless residents remain trapped in their deluged homes three days after Hurricane Harvey struck.

"Every passing hour, more boats are getting into the water," the chief said. "This is a catastrophic event."