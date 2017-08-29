$850,000 stolen from Boulder Valley School District via email scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Boulder Valley School District says new safeguards are in place after a scammer stole $850,000 in construction bond money last year.

The district first realized the scam when the contractor, Adolfson and Peterson Construction, asked for payments that had already been made.

The district says a sophisticated email, that included a forged signature was sent to their office asking for a form to change routing information. The district then filled out the form and made three months of payments to a fraudulent account.

Authorities were able to recover about $500,000 by freezing the fraudulent account. The district says insurance covered another $200,000, leaving the district with $172,000 currently stolen.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Sherifdeen Mogaji. Authorities believe he has fled the country and is now in Nigeria.

The school district believes their transparency is the reason they got scammed.

“We want to make sure our taxpayers, parents, teachers, everyone knows how we’re using our money,” Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber said. “The danger there is when you post those things (online) it’s very easy for people that might want to take advantage of the system to see the information.”

The district says in the future if they receive an email asking to change payment information they will call the original person on-file to confirm. And they are moving to paper checks for larger expenditures.