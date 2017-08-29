5 arrested in Boost Mobile smash-and-grab in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., Westminster Police were notified of a “smash and grab” burglary that occurred at a Boost Mobile store at 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

A GMC pickup truck crashed through the front of the store, and an undisclosed amount of merchandise was taken.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of 120th Avenue and Pecos Street about an hour later.

The vehicle fled from officers, spurring a police chase. Officers disabled the vehicle near Midway Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard.

Five occupants fled from the truck on foot.

A K9 was brought to the scene and apprehended one of the suspects.

The other four suspects were immediately taken into custody and officers discovered the vehicle the suspects were driving had been stolen.

The five suspects arrested are Jane Marie Bixby, Oscar Giovanni Gurrola, Deanne Mae Bixby, Fred Juarez-Flores and Joe Edward Garcia.

Police are investigating whether this burglary is possibly connected to other similar recent incidents.