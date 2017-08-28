Westminster police officer arrested for sex assault, false imprisonment

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Westminster police officer is in custody following allegations of a sexual assault that took place early Wednesday morning.

The incident involving the on-duty officer reportedly occurred between 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. near W. 144th and Zuni Street, an area that falls within Broomfield limits.

On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, an investigation involving both the Westminster Police Department and Broomfield Police Department resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Curtis Arganbright of Westminster.

Arganbright faces pending charges of Sex Assault, Sexual Assault Position of Authority and False Imprisonment, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Formal charges in the case will be filed later this week with the Adams and Broomfield Counties District Attorney’s Office.

Arganbright was booked at the Broomfield Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

Broomfield police say no additional information that will be released at this time but additional statements may be released following the filing of the charges.