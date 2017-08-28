Strange new health food trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest health trends in food + beverage are just what our bodies need … but what exactly are these herbs, peptides, minerals and mushrooms {oh, my}? Heather Smith from the Haute Bar shows us the latest health food trends.

Activated Charcoal is the byproduct of slowly burnt wood or coconut shells that is treated with oxygen and will bind to toxins for a detox effect. Although used for millennia in Eastern cultures … millennials are obsessed with these detox benes and are drinking it up!

Dirty Lemon Detox is designed as a gentle daily tonic to detoxify your system while offering liver & kidney support and anti-inflammatory benefits. Best enjoyed following a meal as the active ingredients target digestion. The activated charcoal used is pharmaceutical- grade sourced from coconut shells mixed with cold pressed lemon juice and ginger root.

KOR Black Magic is a tangy, deeply cleansing shot of food grade activated charcoal, lemon, ginger and coconut water. So if you’ve got a big night in store, and believe prevention is better than the cure, Black Magic may be your ticket to a brighter morning.

Collagen Peptides make up the power proteins in our body that keeps muscles, bones, skin taught … the thing is, it depletes with age, stress{es}, eating a poor diet. Enter: animal, marine and plant based super sources! Who really wants wrinkles, saggy skin, achy muscles anyway? Raise your hands.

Bonafide Provisions are decadently savory broths prepared in the traditional, centuries old method of slow simmering for 24-48 hours to maximize nutrient content by producing gelatin from collagen-rich joints and extracting minerals from the bones into the broth, then frozen immediately after preparation to maintain nutritional integrity. Enjoy sipped warm … or mix in ramen {yeah!} ... the broth offers amino acids, gelatin and easily digestible minerals to support health and vivacious vitality.

Sakara Beauty Water is formulated with phytoceramides, anti-inflammatory organic rosewater and a blend of 72 ionic trace minerals. Phytoceramides are natural lipids in the cell barrier that help the skin retain moisture, keeping it soft, supple and youthful, and encourages strong, beautiful hair + nails.

Sakara Beauty Chocolates are packed with vegan collagen peptides {phytoceramides} to replenish your complexion from the inside out. Aging and free radical damage can deplete ceramides, allowing essential hydration to escape and resulting in dry skin, loss of elasticity, fine lines and wrinkles. These chocolates replenish and moisturize skin from within by restoring the cell barrier, helping the complexion retain hydration, smoothing wrinkles and boosting collagen production.

Primal Kitchen Macadamia Salt bars + Chocolate Hazelnut bars are one delish way to get grass-fed collagen anytime … more collagen than a cup of bone broth. These buttery and sweet bars are also loaded with protein from nuts and seeds and only 3 grams of sugar.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine hides to ensure a natural, high quality, and sustainable source of this ancient nutrient. Bioavailability at its best … digested and absorbed by the body quickly for maximum benefits like: improving hair, skin, nails and joints, ligaments, tendons. Soluble in hot or cold liquids, including coffee, smoothies and baked goods.

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen is made from the scales of fresh Non-GMO Project verified wild-caught snapper and are highly bio-available, digestible and soluble in cold water and promotes youthful skin, healthier hair, stronger nails, joint health, and bone health. A great source of the amino acid proline and glycine, which helps promote healthy immune, digestive, and central nervous systems.

Dirty Lemon Skin+Hair is a combination of pure lemon juice, marine collagen, red clover, shavegrass herb and cayenne to strengthen hair, boost skin hydration and internal collagen production >>> creating significantly improved skin. Studies have shown that collagen consumption can not only improve skin density but also repair the structure that enhances skin hydration… for 15 calories a bottle you might need to do this!

Reserveage Collagen Replenish Chews are decadent fruity chews that have been shown to reduce eye wrinkle volume by 20% in 8 weeks. The exclusive peptide complex of Verisol Bioactive Collagen Peptides, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid promotes skin elasticity and suppleness for visibly smoother skin.

Adaptogens are a charming coterie of herbs and medicinal mushrooms that adapt with our body in an integrative way to stave off stress and fatigue, and incite energy and stamina. Though totally trendy they have been used for generations. Some you’ll hear trending are >>> ashwagandha, moringa, reishi and schizandra. But how do they work? Adaptogens are the support systems your adrenal glands need to keep hormone levels in fine balance, and thus everything else {we are looking at you, stress, fatigue, anxiety} in a zen equilibrium state.

Modern Alkeme Clearing Tonic is an everyday detox for everyday life that packs 13 of earth’s most potent detoxifiers into one little black bottle to help free your body of unwanted toxins that build up every day. A modern-day remix of a time-tested ancient Japanese elixir that’s been around for generations including ceremonial grade matcha green tea, honey to prep the body for clearing by stimulating blood flow … lemon juice & rind, coconut vinegar to target toxins … ginger, ghost pepper, ginseng, burdock, red clover, dandelion, uva ursi, milk thistle, sicklepod, wakame to clear said toxins ... and raw coconut water and reishi mushroom to restore, re-hydrate and boosts immune system.

Amazing Grass Elixirs are a trio of organic, functional powders with a stress-reducing blend of six adaptogenic herbs, including moringa leaf, ashwagandha, reishi, cordyceps, schisandra and Mucuna. Inspired by the ancient practice of Ayurvedic medicine, adaptogens are incorporated to support energy levels and help the body naturally “adapt” to stress.

Gaia Herbs Mushrooms + Herbs has the medicinal mushroom thing all figured out using Reishi, Lion’s Mane, Maitake and Cordyceps for your best health with no fillers in pure, potent extract form. The line offers condition-specific support including: Liver Defense, Everyday Immune, Mental Clarity, Cordyceps+ and Reishi+Turmeric.

Suja Ginger Kombucha is formulated with the adaptogenic herbs: ashwagandha, moringa, reishi and schizandra to relieve symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression, as well as alleviate inflammation and support the immune system. This tangy + spicy bevy is organic, non-GMO and cold-pressed with 5 billion probiotic cultures too and only 30 calories and 7g of sugar per bottle.

Dirty Lemon Energy is unlike traditional energy drinks // coffee as there is no accelerated energy spike, jitters or crash. The drink provides sustained energy by way of Adaptogenic Herbs: Ashwaganda, Siberian Ginseng & Natural Caffeine (Green Tea). These ingredients help increase energy and overall alertness without chemicals and added sugars. Sub-coffee here!

Sun Potion Reishi Powder a.k.a. The Queen Healer Mushroom was traditionally used in Oriental and Eastern Folk Medicine to "Nourish the Heart and Pacify the Spirit". Its primary functions today include: Immune Support, Longevity Tonic, Stress Relief and is the perfect addition to soups, smoothies, raw chocolates and anything else nourishes YOU.

Sun Potion Ashwagandha is quite the Super Antioxidant, as a vital herb in Ayurvedic Medicine it has a long history of therapeutic use and is sometimes referred to as "Indian Ginseng." The plant contains a full spectrum of healing properties in its roots, flowers, leaves, and fruit and it flourishes in dry regions in India, northern Africa, and the Middle East. They source from small organic farms in Northern India offer an organic cold-water extract of the Ashwagandha Root, which is reputed to be the most potent part of the plant and may: tonify the immune system, inspire vigor and strength, harmonize mind, body, and spirit, and reduce the effects of mental, emotional, and physical stress. An excellent addition to milk potions, elixirs, smoothies, raw chocolate and of course busy schedules!

Shine Potions Owl Eyes is a Mate Ginger drink that delivers energy & focus with an eye-widening mixture of Love, Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Ginger Root, Yerba Mate, Nettle Leaf, Eleuthero Root, Astragalus, Cinnamon, Maca, Nutmeg, Vanilla Bean Extract and Liquid Chlorophyll. It’s also high in minerals and fabulous for the hair and skin. Owl Eyes is deeply nourishing on a cellular level, can enhance the mood and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety which often accompany other energizing drinks.

Shine Potions Three Laughing Monks has a spiced black cherry profil powered up with herbs and roots to nourishes joints and deliver an anti-inflammatory effect on the body. A lively blend Love, Black Cherry Juice, Lemon Juice, Honey, Ginger Root, Reishi Mushroom, Cinnamon, Astragalus, Holy Basil, Amla Berry, Nutmeg