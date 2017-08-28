Spike in back country deaths ‘unprecedented’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASPEN, Colo. – If you plan to hike one of Colorado’s famous “fourteeners” in flip-flops, don't.

Wilderness officials are asking that you seriously consider the risks before heading out into the back country.

Last weekend, 27-year-old Carlin Brightwell and her boyfriend 26-year-old Ryan Marcil died after falling at least 200 feet while climbing Capitol Peak. Their deaths were the third and fourth of the season, marking a spike in fatal incidents on the mountain.

Sunday afternoon, as friends and family held a memorial ceremony to say goodbye to the young couple, Aspen Mountain Rescue was atop Capitol Peak again to recover the body of a different climber.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old male successfully summited the mountain on Saturday but had a disagreement with his climber partner about how to descend. The 21-year-old reportedly took a shortcut down the north face of the mountain, and ended up falling nearly 700 feet to his death. His body was located Sunday afternoon.

On July 15th, 25-year-old Jake Lord of Parker died while ascending Capitol Peak. Officials with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office say as he was climbing as non-standard route, a “refrigerator-sized” boulder came loose causing him to fall.

Three weeks later, 35-year-old Jeremy Shull, also of Parker, fell into a crevasse and died before reaching the “Knife Edge” section of the climb.

“It’s an unprecedented year,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo told FOX31.

In the past ten years, four people have died on Capitol Peak. In 2017, five people died in a span of just six weeks.

While there is no definitive answer as to why there is an increase in deaths this year, county officials have some guesses.

“I’m finding that a lot of people are going up there ill prepared,” DiSalvo said.

Aspen Mountain Rescue, a volunteer search and rescue team, says they frequently get calls from hikers who are out without proper equipment, food and water.

“We’ve had a number of rescues this summer to go get people who are hiking in flip flops,” Jeff Edelson of Aspen Mountain Rescue said.

They also believe many of the hikers attempting these dangerous peaks are not prepared for the skill level necessary either.

“If you can’t give me the definition of a bivy sack or you can’t be prepared to spend the night with 30 degree temperatures, you have no business being up there,” DiSalvo said.

Capitol Peak is not for beginners. It is often recognized as the most difficult and dangerous 14,000 foot peak in Colorado.

“There are places in our mountains that if you fall you’ll tumble tomahawk 3000 feet down the mountainside,” Edelson said.

Still, more people than ever seem to be attempting backcountry trails like Capitol Peak. And the reason may be far from the outdoors.

“I think we’re seeing increased traffic in our back country due to social media,” Edelson said. “People look at these beautiful pictures online and say, ‘Hey, I want to go experience that.’”

Aspen Mountain Rescue has seen an overall increase in calls for rescues over the last ten years, with 2017 being the busiest so far.

“These people are putting in a lot of hours and are frankly getting fried on this,” DiSalvo said.

Now they are trying to educate hikers and tourists about the real dangers in Aspen’s mountains. Research trails before heading out, prepare for the worst and do not stray from the standard routes or trails. There are no shortcuts on Capitol Peak.

“If there was a shorter or better or easier way of doing it, that would be the standard route,” Edelson said.