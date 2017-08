AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are reporting a shooting at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street Monday evening around 6:00 p.m.

According to a tweet from the department, there is one victim though the gender, identity and severity of injury have not been released.

Mississippi Avenue is shut down in both directions and a large police presence is crowding the scene.

#APDAlert:APD investigating shooting at Mississippi & Havana. One victim at this time. Miss is shut down both directions. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/9uG1fxJGDi — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 29, 2017

Drivers need to be searching for alternate routes.

This story is developing, continue to refresh this page for updates.