Photo shows dogs left behind as family flees flood from Hurricane Harvey

August 28, 2017

DICKINSON, Texas — A heartbreaking picture that shows the devastation caused by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

A reporter shared a picture that shows two dogs sitting in a boat in Dickinson, Texas.

The dogs apparently had to be left behind when their owners had to evacuate because of flooding caused by heavy rains from Harvey.

In a comment on his Instagram post, Lavandera provided an update.

“I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”