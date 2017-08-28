Prairie Middle School teacher faces additional child sex charges after more victims found

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — More victims have been found in the case of Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez, who was arrested last week on charges he sexually assaulted children, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Vasquez, 34, was originally charged with eight felony counts for the alleged physical abuse and exchanging of nude photos with several students.

Prosecutors had said they had discovered five victims but that there might be more. Prosecutors did not say how many additional victims were found, but Vasquez is now facing 31 felony counts in the case.

The charges were formally announced as Vasquez made a court appearance Monday morning.

Vasquez is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust; 10 counts of sex exploitation of a child — inducement or enticement; eight counts of sexual contact — coercion of a child; and two counts of internet luring of a child with intent to exploit.

Bond was set Wednesday at $200,000. Vasquez, who has taught seventh- and eighth-grade social studies at the Aurora school since August 2011, has been placed on administrative leave by Cherry Creek Schools.

If Vasquez posts bond, he must wear an ankle monitor. A protection order has also been issued for the alleged victims and witnesses totaling eight people.

He is not allowed contact with children younger than 18 years old except his own children and only by telephone. He also is not allowed to use electronic devices or have internet access.

A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 31.