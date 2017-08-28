Police: Man arrested after robbing motel, barricading in second motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was arrested Sunday after robbing a motel at gunpoint, then barricading himself in a second motel on West Colfax Avenue for several hours, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Denver West Inn in the 7100 block of West Colfax Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told officers that a man, later identified as 34-year-old James Twiford, came into the motel with a gun, demanded money, then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Investigators were able to get Twiford’s vehicle registration at the hotel and tracked him to the Mesa Motor Inn in the 5600 block of West Colfax Avenue about 3 p.m.

After determining the room he was in, a SWAT team was brought in and surrounded the room. After several hours, Twiford surrendered and was handcuffed just before 6:15 p.m.

Twiford was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and felony menacing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.