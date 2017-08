Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you like to help your kids get a great education at a public school without them actually having to go to an actual school? Colorado Connections Academy is an online program with an award winning curriculum which includes incredible teachers, endless activities and as much parental involvement as you want. Founder Chaille Hymes tells us how this amazing program works.

http://www.connectionsacademy.com/colorado-online-school/home.aspx

800.382.6010