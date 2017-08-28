MillerCoors sending cans of water to hard hit victims of Harvey

Local efforts to provide relief to those affected by the devastating flooding and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey include the beer community lending a hand.

MillerCoors is planning to ship 50,000 cans of drinking water from their Shenandoah brewery to a craft partner, Revolver.

Trucks in Granbury, TX will deliver to Red Cross shelters in communities hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

MillerCoors will also donate “a minimum of $25,000” to relief efforts.

“Providing clean water to communities enduring a crisis will aid in recovery and hopefully give some sense of comfort to those in need,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors’ director of community affairs, in a statement.

The company launched the water program over the summer and donated the first batch of cans of water in July to Southwestern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois to provide fresh water to flood victims.

A statement from the company says “this is clearly devastating and we are ready to pitch in and do our part.”

In order to make your own contribution to the relief efforts, the FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are teaming up with the Salvation Army to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Representatives from The Salvation Army will be hosting a live phone bank on Monday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The number to call during those hours is 303-218-2339. The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is taking donations at 1-800-725-2769 as well as online.