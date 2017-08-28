Mexican man living in Denver convicted in large-scale drug operation

DENVER — A citizen from Mexico living in Denver was convicted late Sunday of nine counts of drug charges following a jury trial that lasted one week.

Jurors took three hours to deliberate and return guilty verdicts against 49-year-old Jorge Loya-Ramirez.

Loya-Ramirez is the last defendant charged under the case name “Operation Black Rhino”.

All other defendants had previously pled guilty and have or are awaiting sentencing.

Loya-Ramirez and 27 others were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23, 2015.

Of the 27 other defendants, most have pled guilty, some have been sentenced, and others had their cases dismissed.

The nine counts of conviction against Loya-Ramirez include: one count of Conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine; five counts of Possession and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of Possession and possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and three counts of Use of a telephone during the commission of a drug offense.

According to the facts presented at trial, Loya-Ramirez claimed to be a man who sold tacos from a food truck. However, the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Loya-Ramirez was the “El Jefe” or “The Boss” of a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

He was responsible for importing nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine, which was then distributed in the Denver metro area, Ft. Morgan, Greeley and southwest Kansas. Additionally, he dealt kilogram quantities of cocaine.

Further, the prosecution established that the defendant used violence and intimidation in order to make his drug organization function.

His tactics included acts of violence and assaults on workers in Colorado as well as threat against family members of his associates here and in Mexico.

While claiming to be a taco salesman, he built two high priced homes in Mexico during the course of the conspiracy.

At sentencing, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison for his crimes. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.