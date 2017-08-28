Man killed by hit-and-run driver near Coors Field identified; police still searching for driver

DENVER — The pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver near Coors Field early Saturday morning has been identified as 25-year-old Steven Glade.

Glade was hit near 20th and Blake streets just before 2 a.m., the Denver Police Department said. The cause of death was from blunt and sharp force injuries, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police are searching for the driver.

The vehicle is described as a black Range Rover with Colorado license plate VXQ-677.

The vehicle might have front-end damage and was last seen headed southbound on Interstate 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.