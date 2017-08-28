Man bites Colorado Springs officer, hits another on head after stun gun failed to stop him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after a stun gun failed to detain him, then he hit an officer in the head and bit a second officer, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to 10 E. Platte Ave. just before 3 a.m. on a reported assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they attempted to arrest Robert Gill, who was armed with a stick, but he refused to follow orders, police said.

An officer used a stun gun on Gill, but it was ineffective, police said. Two officers tried to physically restrain Gill, but he began fighting and assaulting them, police said.

During the struggle, one of the officers was bitten on his left hand and the second officer was hit on the left side of his head, police said.

Gill was taken to Memorial Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, then was booked in the El Paso County jail for investigation of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

The extent of the injuries to the officers was not released.