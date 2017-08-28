Loveland bride’s groom, wedding party stranded in Houston as wedding draws near

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A bride is facing the possibility of being groom-less on her big day if Tropical Storm Harvey doesn't stop and the flooding persists.

Bri Schock is supposed to marry her sweetheart on Saturday. The two live in Houston and as Hurricane Harvey moved toward, they made the decision to send Bri Schock back to Colorado to make sure she'd be there for appointments and set up.

The groom decided to stay in Texas to make sure the rest of their bridal party, his parents and their friends made it out OK.

"All the locals didn't take it very seriously since it was our first hurricane, we didn't know how to react," said Bri Schock.

As the storm hit Houston, their plan went array -- all flights were cancelled and the roads out of their neighborhoods turned into rivers, stranding everyone, including the groom, in their homes.

"It's stressful. I feel hopeless and I feel bad I left but at the same time, but there is nothing I can really do. I'm just stressed, I'm just exhausted," said Bri Schock.

"It's been a roller coaster. It's been emotional," said Bri's mother, Pam Schock. "I feel bad for Bri."

The Schocks are staying positive and grateful that while their loved ones are stranded, they are OK.

"As long as everyone is here, the rest is easy. No big deal. As long as everyone is here safe, that's all that matters," said Bri Schock.

"Even if they have to drive all Friday night to get here, the groom and half the wedding party might be a little tired but we'll serve extra coffee," said Pam Schock.

The groom, sister, groomsmen and friends are all scheduled to fly out of Houston on Friday at 12 p.m. As of right now, that flight is still scheduled to take off. If the roads open up before then, everyone will drive.