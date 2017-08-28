How to make a Peach Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Derek Baril from 5280 Burger Bar shows us how to make a Palisade Peach Marmalade Burger.

Ingredients:

4 large Palisade peaches

2 cups of white wine

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 cup plus ½ cup brown sugar

100% Angus beef patty

2 oz of French Brie cheese

4 oz arugula

3 slices of bacon

Method:

For the marmalade:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Place the whole Palisade peaches in a casserole or baking dish and add the white wine, thyme, and 1 cup of brown sugar on top of the peaches. Roast Peaches for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Reserve the liquid. Peel the peaches and chop them in to 1/2 inch pieces. Add the reserved pan liquid and sliced peaches to a sauce pot with the remaining 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Cook over medium heat for 20 minutes until liquid thickens (a spoon dipped into the liquid should coat the back and drip off slowly). Allow to cool. Use this marmalade on burgers or cheese plates. Keep in an airtight container in the fridge up to five days, or store in the freezer.

For the burger:

To prepare the burger, grill a 100% certified Angus beef patty to medium, topping the burger with the French Brie and bacon just before finishing. Add arugula and spread peach marmalade on the bun to taste.

Quote from Chef Derek: “This burger will touch every sense of your palate, with sweetness from our wonderful Palisade peaches, to the spicy arugula, to the savory bacon.”