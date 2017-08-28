Grand Junction man arrested for felony sex crimes against children

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Grand Junction man was taken into custody Sunday night for multiple felony charges of sex crimes against children.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Brian Matthew Tate is accused of having unlawful sexual contact with two girls while a working as a youth services specialist at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.

All of the victims were incarcerated at the time of the alleged assaults.

According to a statement released by the Colorado Department of Human Services, a youth at the facility reported an incident of abuse by Tate on July 28.

The employee was placed on leave and fired shortly after.

Tate faces charges that include two counts Sexual Assault on a Child Position of Trust, one count Sexual Assault, three counts Sexual Assault on a Child Position of Trust, three counts Sexual Assault on a Child Pattern of Abuse, one count Criminal Attempt of Unlawful Sexual Contact and 6 counts of First Degree Official Misconduct.

The director of the Division of Youth Services said law enforcement is notified as soon as allegations of employee sexual abuse come to light.

Tate was an employee at the facility for less than a year. He was hired in December of 2016.

Tate is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility on a No Bond Hold until first court appearance.

The case is under investigation.