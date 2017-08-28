Eat Noodles for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Wednesday Aug. 30th we urge you to eat noodles for a cause. Noodles and Company has announced a partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help raise funds for the Annual Rocky Mountain Light the Night Walk. So this Wednesday 24% of designated sales will go to the Rocky Mountain LLS Chapter. And don't forget the Light the Night Event at Wash Park On September 28th.