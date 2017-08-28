Denver City Council passes controversial immigration protections

DENVER — Denver’s City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance Monday limiting how the city works with immigration officials.

The ordinance bans city officials from asking an arrested individual’s immigration status.

The city will ignore ICE detainer requests and ban ICE from conducting in-person jail interviews.

The move comes after a Republican state lawmaker wrote a letter to the justice department demanding a federal investigation into Denver, saying the measure could increase the risk of crime.

Mayor Michael Hancock notes that lawmaker is just trying to make headlines and the new ordinance complies with federal law, saying “Denver is sending a clear and resolute message to our community that we stand with the immigrant and refugee communities and are committed to remaining a city that is safe and welcoming for all.”

The statement continues, reading, “Local government’s ability to protect and serve all of our people is enhanced when community members feel safe coming forward as either a victim of or a witness to a crime, regardless of their legal status. Through this ordinance and the other steps we are taking, Denver is building a trusting relationship with our immigrant and refugee communities that will improve the safety of our city and help everyone feel more secure.”

Finally, Hancock outlines additional measures to protect immigrants, “Along with this new ordinance, I look forward to signing a complementary Executive Order that will establish a legal defense fund; create a working group to track developments and policy around immigration; protect victims of crime regardless of their immigration status; assist children and families who become separated by the country’s broken immigration system; and continue coordinating actions for immigrants and refugees.”