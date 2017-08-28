Daybreak Delights: Lemon-Blueberry Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Lemon-Blueberry Bars.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Lemon-Blueberry Bars

What you Need

Crust

3 cups All Purpose Flour

1/2 cup Granulated Sugar

3/4 Teaspoon Salt

1 &1/2 Cups Sweetened Shredded Coconut

1 & 1/2 Sticks (12 Tablespoons) Unsalted Butter- cut into small pieces

Filling

1 &1/2 Cups Granulated Sugar

6 Large Eggs

3 Tablespoons Lemon Zest

1 Cup Lemon Juice

1 Tablespoon Corn Starch

1 & 1/2 teaspoons Baking Powder

pinch of Kosher Salt

1 &1/2 Cups Fresh Blueberries

*Powdered Sugar for garnishing

What to Do

Set oven to 350 degrees

Lightly Spray a glass baking dish with cooking spray to prepare the pan. Set aside

In a food processor, combine all the ingredients for the crust and pulse the food processor until the mixture resembles crumbs and it hold together when you squeeze the mixture with your fingers.

Press mixture into the prepared baking dish and bake for 20 minutes until he otter edge of the crust turns a golden brown.

Clean your food processor bowl and blade. While the crust is baking prepare the filling…

In the cleaned bowl combine all the ingredients for the filling minus the blueberries.

Set the processor to “ON” and process the mixture until it is well combined.

Pour the fresh Blueberries on top of the baked crust, then pour the filling mixture over the top of the crust allowing the fresh blueberries to float about.

Return mixture to oven and bake for 25 more minutes or until filling mixture is completely set. Remove from Oven and allow mixture to cool.

Dust full pan with powdered sugar and cut into bars your desired size, and Enjoy!